SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

