Video Game Stocks To Follow Now – June 10th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the creation, publishing, distribution, or hardware manufacturing of video games. Their market performance is driven by factors such as blockbuster game releases, console and PC hardware cycles, digital distribution trends, in-game monetization models, and emerging technologies like cloud gaming. Investors use these stocks to gain exposure to the broader entertainment and technology sectors through the rapidly evolving interactive-entertainment market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.84. 7,597,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,404,160. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $65.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $774.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.97.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.90. 5,971,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,062,989. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $234.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $240.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.04 and its 200 day moving average is $204.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03.

