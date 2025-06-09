Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells $835,800.00 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Alan S. Lowe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,605,966.18. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lumentum Trading Down 0.2%
LITE stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
