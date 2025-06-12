NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,791,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VHT stock opened at $250.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.19.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

