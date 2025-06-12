Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 94.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on S. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $26.00 price objective on SentinelOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $29,575.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,978.68. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,598,916.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,494 shares in the company, valued at $17,229,287.46. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,967 shares of company stock worth $7,674,963. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

