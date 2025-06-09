ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Up 18.4% – Here’s What Happened

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75.20 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 72.70 ($0.98). Approximately 13,991,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 4,618,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.40 ($0.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.80) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £485.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.29.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

