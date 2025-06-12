Restaurant Stocks To Watch Today – June 10th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, McDonald’s, Alibaba Group, Booking, Coca-Cola, and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are equity shares of companies operating in the restaurant industry, from fast-food chains to full-service dining establishments. Owning these stocks gives investors a proportional ownership stake in those businesses, exposing them to the sector’s revenue growth, menu innovations and competitive risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.69. 13,507,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,721,421. The firm has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $73.62. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $3.52 on Tuesday, reaching $489.81. 1,977,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,164. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $403.33 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $512.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.12.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.86. The firm has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.38. 5,334,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,948,916. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $289.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $73.72 on Tuesday, reaching $5,465.69. 97,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,523. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,639.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5,007.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4,933.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,386,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,769,651. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $311.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

NYSE CMG traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $50.68. 7,508,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,442,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

