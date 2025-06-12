Top Blockchain Stocks To Follow Now – June 9th

Oracle, Applied Digital, and Riot Platforms are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies whose core business involves developing, deploying or investing in blockchain technology and related applications (such as digital ledgers, smart contracts or cryptocurrency services). Investors in these equities aim to gain exposure to the growth and adoption of decentralized systems without directly owning cryptocurrencies. Performance of blockchain stocks often correlates with industry developments like network upgrades, regulatory changes and broader crypto market sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,056,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691,802. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $496.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.24.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 56,232,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,416,648. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. 26,453,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,016,988. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 4.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $15.87.

