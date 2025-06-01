Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne Vazquez bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $35,787.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $178,937.50. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

UVSP opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $855.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.73. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.68.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.96%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

