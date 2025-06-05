Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5%

NVDA stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

