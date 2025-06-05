Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Invests $4.91 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000. NVIDIA comprises about 4.6% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.