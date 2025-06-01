Sone Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,433 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 972,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $130,566,000 after acquiring an additional 130,330 shares during the period. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,337,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 94,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $5,812,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 139,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 96,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.