Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 40,381 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $159,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

