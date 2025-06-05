Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $236.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Daiwa America raised Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $209.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.87 and its 200 day moving average is $168.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.21. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $214.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $262,528.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,345,319.64. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,673,243.64. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,779 shares of company stock worth $159,318,643. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

