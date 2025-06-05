Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $229.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,271 shares in the company, valued at $34,294,474.62. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.10.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

