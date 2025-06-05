NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Ascent Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ascent Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.6% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.92 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average of $126.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

