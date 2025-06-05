Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 12,782 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,421,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,469,000 after buying an additional 673,420 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,373,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 91,192 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,583,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,837,000 after purchasing an additional 119,593 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,856 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 134.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

