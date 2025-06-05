77,012 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,000. NVIDIA makes up about 4.7% of Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.