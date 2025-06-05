Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,526,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $170,274.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,955.65. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Calys sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total transaction of $112,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,769.95. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,002 shares of company stock worth $2,525,659. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRSN

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $274.49 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.49 and a 1 year high of $288.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.