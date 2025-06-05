Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,214 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,672,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,836,066,000 after buying an additional 5,662,227 shares during the period. Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,224,000. Wealth Management Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,400,000. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.