Instrumental Wealth LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

