Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 332,394 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.30% of Dorian LPG worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $927.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $221,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,824,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,382,851.50. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

