Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Price

Posted by on May 31st, 2025

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESTC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Elastic from $136.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Price Performance

Elastic stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $123.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,888,420.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,408,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,033,118.73. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $302,660.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,318.56. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Elastic by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 55,084 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.