Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Susquehanna

Posted by on May 31st, 2025

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $245.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Up 9.1%

ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.62 and its 200-day moving average is $206.35. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,921,000 after purchasing an additional 525,956 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,775,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.