NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Trimmed by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 780,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.1% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $104,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,883,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,445,182,000 after buying an additional 16,189,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,415,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,388,272,000 after buying an additional 15,311,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

