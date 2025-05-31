Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $80,547.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,883.55. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,541 shares of company stock worth $2,079,948. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.