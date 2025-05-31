Automotive Stocks To Watch Today – May 29th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Salesforce are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of motor vehicles and their components. These can include traditional automakers, electric‐vehicle manufacturers and parts suppliers. Investors buy automotive stocks to gain exposure to industry trends such as consumer demand, fuel prices, regulatory shifts and technological innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.53. 209,029,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,892,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average is $126.66. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $361.35. The stock had a trading volume of 42,211,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,894,992. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.13, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $17.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.94. 14,135,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,981,221. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Featured Articles