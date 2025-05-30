Millennium Management LLC Sells 17,238 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,238 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU stock opened at $635.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $480.00 and a fifty-two week high of $653.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $592.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $700.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Activity at NewMarket

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $199,795.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $229,989.94. This represents a 46.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

