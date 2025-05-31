Texas Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 34,762 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.9% of Texas Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.