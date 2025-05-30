Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 145.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.13. Similarweb Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.37 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. Analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

