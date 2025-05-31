True Wealth Design LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.2% of True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

