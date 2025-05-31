Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $233.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.12.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average of $206.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,057,500. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

