Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on May 31st, 2025

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $233.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Up 9.1%

NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average of $206.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,057,500. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.