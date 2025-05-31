Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,165,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 482,300 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,230,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

