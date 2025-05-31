Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Evercore ISI

Posted by on May 31st, 2025

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZS. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.62 and a 200 day moving average of $206.35. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979,848.10. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.