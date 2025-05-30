Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 509.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,325 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

DVAX opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

