19,597 Shares in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of Coastal Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coastal Financial

In other Coastal Financial news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $126,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,454.42. This trade represents a 10.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 3,128 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $276,640.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,266.28. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coastal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $87.48 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.24.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Coastal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

