Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CLDX opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.39. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. Analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

