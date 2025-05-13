iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,206.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.