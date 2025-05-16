Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 125,000 Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Altus Power by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,648,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 263,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Altus Power by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,905,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altus Power by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Altus Power by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,550,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Altus Power by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 9,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $44,985.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,002,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,820.01. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $43,320.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,088,231 shares in the company, valued at $20,073,214.21. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,422 shares of company stock worth $1,093,796 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMPS

Altus Power Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $801.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.94. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.64 million. Altus Power had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 19.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.