Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 64,102 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 984,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,102 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $20,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,681.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -213.95%.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,900. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

