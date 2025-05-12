Voya Investment Management LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viasat by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Viasat by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.01.

VSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Viasat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

