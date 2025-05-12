Voya Investment Management LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viasat by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Viasat by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Viasat
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Viasat
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.