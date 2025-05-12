Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artivion by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Artivion in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Artivion by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artivion Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of AORT stock opened at $28.98 on Monday. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,449.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AORT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artivion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 5,335 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $145,698.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,010.69. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 42,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,130,617.42. This trade represents a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,799 shares of company stock worth $2,356,223. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Stories

