The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 354 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 49.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $95.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average is $91.65. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

