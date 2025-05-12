Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 421.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 86,933 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,510,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $419,580.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $392,031.25. This represents a 51.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,357.44. The trade was a 16.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Schrödinger Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SDGR opened at $23.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

