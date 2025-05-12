Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of Hawkins worth $28,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWKN. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial upgraded Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $119.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.97. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $71.98 and a one year high of $139.55.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

