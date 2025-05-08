Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $42,016,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,817,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,622,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,263 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,773,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,575,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,940 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.2 %

DNB opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.02 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $22,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,609,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,262,410.24. This trade represents a 30.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.