Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stake Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 3.0 %

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

