Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Stock Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,814,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,380 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Resources Connection worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 2,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Resources Connection by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Resources Connection news, Director David P. White sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $27,373.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,331 shares in the company, valued at $127,981.06. This trade represents a 17.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger D. Carlile acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 54,900 shares of company stock worth $279,295 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.68. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Resources Connection from $9.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

