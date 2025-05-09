Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 950.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,781 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Prince acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $230,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,778.16. The trade was a 26.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Stock Up 4.8 %

ESOA opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. Energy Services of America Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05).

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.