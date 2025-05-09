Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Research – May 6th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Cellebrite DI, HIVE Digital Technologies, AGM Group, Bitfarms, and BTC Digital are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves digital assets, blockchain technology, or related services—such as crypto mining firms, exchange operators, or blockchain developers. Unlike buying cryptocurrencies directly, investing in these stocks gives you exposure to the sector through traditional equity markets and is subject to the regulatory and financial-reporting frameworks that govern public companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,518,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,813,057. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. 1,204,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,365. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.24. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. 327,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,748. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $292.09 million, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 3.52.

AGM Group (AGMH)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGMH traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,107,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,309,301. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

NASDAQ:BITF remained flat at $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,262,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.69. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BTC Digital (METX)

BTC Digital stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 193,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,951. BTC Digital has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

